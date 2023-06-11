3 teens hurt, 1 critically, in shooting near CTA station in Roseland

Three teens were hurt, one critically, after being shot near a CTA station in the 0-100 block of W 95th Street Roseland on Sunday afternoon, police said.

A 19-year-old man fought with someone on the sidewalk before running into the train station vestibule, according to Chicago police. The person he fought with fired shots, striking the 19-year-old and two boys, ages 16 and 18.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and back.

The 18-year-old was shot in the arm, and the 19-year-old was struck in the hand and leg. They were both taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where the younger boy was in good condition and the man was in fair condition.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

