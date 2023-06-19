The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 19, 2023
1 killed, 3 wounded in Ashburn drive-by shooting

Four people in a car heading east near the 3200 block of West 79th Street were fired upon by someone in a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction Monday, police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 3 wounded in Ashburn drive-by shooting
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and three others, including a 16-year-old boy, were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Ashburn on the South Side.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the four were in a vehicle heading east near the 3200 block of West 79th Street when someone driving in the opposite direction opened fire, Chicago police said.

The driver of the vehicle then crashed into a semi-truck in the intersection at 79th Street and Columbus Avenue, police said.

A man, 20, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was struck in the arm and was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Two other men, 19 and 21, suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, police said. One man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, and the other went to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Both were in good condition.

Officers recovered four weapons from the crash site, according to police.

