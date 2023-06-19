1 killed, 3 wounded in Ashburn drive-by shooting

A man was killed and three others, including a 16-year-old boy, were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Ashburn on the South Side.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the four were in a vehicle heading east near the 3200 block of West 79th Street when someone driving in the opposite direction opened fire, Chicago police said.

The driver of the vehicle then crashed into a semi-truck in the intersection at 79th Street and Columbus Avenue, police said.

A man, 20, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was struck in the arm and was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Two other men, 19 and 21, suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, police said. One man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, and the other went to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Both were in good condition.

Officers recovered four weapons from the crash site, according to police.

