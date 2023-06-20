The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
3 teens wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

Two 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man were standing on a front porch in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone in a sedan fired shots shortly before midnight Monday, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three teens were shot in West Garfield Park late Monday night, police said.

The girls were taken to Stroger Hospital, where one was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the eye and the other was in good condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and buttocks.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

No one was in custody.

