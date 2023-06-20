4 injured in hit-and-run near Guaranteed Rate Field

Eight people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday near Guaranteed Rate Field in Bridgeport on the South Side, officials said.

A motorist struck at least four people in a crowd outside the stadium in the 300 block of West 35th Street just after 6:30 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.

One pedestrian was flung over the car and went through the sunroof into the car. He was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.

Three others — a woman and two men — were hospitalized. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, and the other two were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious and critical condition, authorities said.

The driver fled the scene and crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 45th Street. The male driver and three people in the car were taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition, officials said.

The accident happened about half an hour before the first pitch between the White Sox and Texas Rangers.

Police cordoned off the intersection at 35th and Shields with yellow tape as officers investigated. The scene was close enough to the park that the cheers of the crowd and the PA system inside could clearly be heard.

No other information was immediately available.