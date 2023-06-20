The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Crime News Chicago

4 injured in hit-and-run near Guaranteed Rate Field

A motorist struck at least four people in a crowd outside the baseball stadium in the 300 block of West 35th Street just after 6:30 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE 4 injured in hit-and-run near Guaranteed Rate Field
FzGy5iHWwAE0kWB.jpeg

Four people were struck outside Guaranteed Rate Field by a car Tuesday evening. One person was flung over the vehicle and into the open sunroof. The vehicle fled the scene, authorities say, and crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway. The driver and three people inside were taken to a hospital.

Chicago Fire Department

Eight people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday near Guaranteed Rate Field in Bridgeport on the South Side, officials said.

A motorist struck at least four people in a crowd outside the stadium in the 300 block of West 35th Street just after 6:30 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.

One pedestrian was flung over the car and went through the sunroof into the car. He was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.

Three others — a woman and two men — were hospitalized. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, and the other two were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious and critical condition, authorities said.

The driver fled the scene and crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 45th Street. The male driver and three people in the car were taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition, officials said.

The accident happened about half an hour before the first pitch between the White Sox and Texas Rangers.

Police cordoned off the intersection at 35th and Shields with yellow tape as officers investigated. The scene was close enough to the park that the cheers of the crowd and the PA system inside could clearly be heard.

No other information was immediately available.

tyler_sox_pic.jpeg

Police cordoned off the intersection at 35th and Shields with yellow tape as officers investigated.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In Crime
Naperville mourns the loss of the young woman shoved off a bridge in Germany
West Side police district sees most shootings, killings for second straight weekend. ‘Challenges just keep coming,’ top cop says
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin
Man shot to death in Chatham
At least 13 killed, 62 wounded over long weekend in Chicago
Girl killed, 2 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting
The Latest
A Michigan man is accused of throwing into a ravine 21-year-old Eva Liu and 22-year-old Kelsey Chang while they were hiking near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany on June 14.&nbsp;
Nation/World
Naperville mourns the loss of the young woman shoved off a bridge in Germany
Her friend and fellow traveler was on her way to her home in downstate Illinois on Tuesday.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett are shown in a scene from Season 2 of “And Just Like That ...,” streaming on Max.
Movies and TV
‘And Just Like That...’ stars break down Season 2, Kim Cattrall’s ‘sentimental’ return as Samantha
The Max series returns for Season 2, streaming Thursday.
By Patrick Ryan | USA Today
 
merlin_112696062.jpg
Columnists
Chicago Democratic convention perk package for high-end donors: Credentials, coveted hotels and more
A major fundraising carrot is offering mega-contributors access to events related to the convention, top hotels and difficult-to-obtain credentials for the nightly sessions.
By Lynn Sweet
 
061823_Sky_at_Mystics_Stephen_Gosling_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky aren’t panicking, despite league-worst four-game skid
“If you’re looking at it in the scheme of 11 games, then maybe you’ll call it a skid,” Marina Mabrey said. “If you’re looking at it in 40 games, it’s a wave.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Garrett Crochet pitchers against the Cleveland Guardians May 22, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP)
White Sox
Sox put reliever Garrett Crochet on injured list, claim pitcher Touki Toussaint off waivers
Reliever Jimmy Lambert is reinstated from the injured list.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 