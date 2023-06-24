Charges pending after woman stabbed in Loop

Charges are pending against a 44-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a woman during an argument Saturday night in the Loop.

The man approached the woman about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue and the two argued before he pulled out a “sharp object” and stabbed her in the chest, Chicago police said.

The woman, 26, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The man ran off after the stabbing but was located by officers who placed him in custody, police said.