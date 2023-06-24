Charges pending after woman stabbed in Loop

Charges are pending against a 44-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a woman during an argument Saturday night in the Loop.
The man approached the woman about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue and the two argued before he pulled out a “sharp object” and stabbed her in the chest, Chicago police said.
The woman, 26, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The man ran off after the stabbing but was located by officers who placed him in custody, police said.
The Latest
In the midst of a five-game losing streak, it’s time for the Sky’s certified leader, Kahleah Copper, to take control.
“We see all the negative news about death and turmoil, but here we wanted to show our kids having fun, and give them a change to show off their talents,” said the cofounder of the show.
It steps off at noon Sunday from Montrose Avenue and Broadway and ends at Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road.
The victory put off the possibility of the White Sox (33-45) dropping their fifth series in a row until Sunday and kept them from matching a season-high 14 games under .500.
Left fielder Ian Happ sparked the Cubs’ offense with two home runs.