Woman shot to death during fight inside Albany Park home

A woman was fatally shot during an argument early Sunday inside a home in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.
Two men were fighting just after midnight inside the residence in the 4500 block of North Albany Avenue when one of them fired a gun, striking the woman in the head, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her age wasn’t immediately known.
No arrests were reported.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Latest
How great is Wembanyama’s great going to be?
A man was turning his car left onto Natchez Avenue from 57th Street when he struck the bicyclist, a 68-year-old man.
Are those cars and drivers ready for us? Are we ready for them?
Mom is pressured to socialize with her cruel ex so the younger woman can have her family together at holidays.
Viola Brands looks to drive diversity in Illinois cannabis industry with first Chicago-area pot shop
A Hyde Park entrepreneur in partnership with a pair of former NBA stars were awarded licenses for two pot shops: one opening this week in suburban Broadview, and another later this year in Lincoln Park.