Sunday, June 25, 2023
Crime Albany Park News

Woman shot to death during fight inside Albany Park home

Two men were fighting just after midnight inside the residence when one of them fired a gun, striking the woman in the head.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was fatally shot during an argument early Sunday inside a home in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Two men were fighting just after midnight inside the residence in the 4500 block of North Albany Avenue when one of them fired a gun, striking the woman in the head, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her age wasn’t immediately known.

No arrests were reported.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

