Sunday, June 25, 2023
15-year-old boy shot to death in Little Village

The boy was shot in the chest in the 2200 block of South California Avenue, police said. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood.

The teen was near a sidewalk in the 2200 block of South California Avenue when a white car drove up and someone inside fired shots at him about 4:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

