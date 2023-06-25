15-year-old boy shot to death in Little Village

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood.
The teen was near a sidewalk in the 2200 block of South California Avenue when a white car drove up and someone inside fired shots at him about 4:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Rain showers didn’t dampen festive spirits as the parade made its way through North Side neighborhoods. Extra police were on hand, but no incidents were reported.
Police said a man and woman were found in the 8300 block of South Manistee Avenue. No gunshot wounds were reported by police.
Plenty of players wear jewelry in games, abiding by the principle of “look good, play good.” Middleton’s approach expands that idea to smelling good, too.
How fast? Really dang fast, says Ray Evernham.
The Cubs and Cardinals played in the London Series this weekend.