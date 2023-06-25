15-year-old boy shot to death in Little Village

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood.

The teen was near a sidewalk in the 2200 block of South California Avenue when a white car drove up and someone inside fired shots at him about 4:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

