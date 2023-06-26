Woman fatally shot in South Shore

A 25-year-old woman was shot to death Monday morning in South Shore.

The woman was walking in the 2800 block of East 75th Street when she was struck by gunfire about 10:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the back and drove herself to Jackson Park Hospital before she was transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

