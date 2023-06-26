Woman fatally shot in South Shore

A 25-year-old woman was shot to death Monday morning in South Shore.
The woman was walking in the 2800 block of East 75th Street when she was struck by gunfire about 10:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the back and drove herself to Jackson Park Hospital before she was transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Potential sites for new shelters were identified in a memo distributed to Chicago City Council members before a meeting Wednesday of the Council’s Immigrant and Refugee Rights Committee.
If Greyhound gets booted from 630 W. Harrison St., it could leave bus travelers standing outside in the city’s sometimes extreme weather.
The 1933 contest featured such players as Babe Ruth, Lefty Grove, Jimmie Foxx, Gabby Hartnett, Carl Hubbell and Lou Gehrig, but no black players.
There is drug-related crime because there is money to be made in dealing drugs. There is money in it because drugs are illegal. Make them legal, and you drain the money and the motivation for violence from the system.
The best available scientific evidence supports stronger protections for wolves.