The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Chicago police officer charged with drug possession, ‘relieved of his police powers’

Officer Antrinius Andrews was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police officer charged with drug possession, 'relieved of his police powers'
A judge’s gavel

A Chicago police officer was arrested and charged with drug possession in Jefferson Park on Friday morning. His bond was set at $10,000.

Adobe Stock Photo

A Chicago police officer has been charged with drug possession and “relieved of his police powers,” according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officer Antrinius Andrews, 38, was arrested early Friday in the 5100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bail for Andrews was set at $10,000.

