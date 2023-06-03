Chicago police officer charged with drug possession, ‘relieved of his police powers’
Officer Antrinius Andrews was arrested Friday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Chicago police officer has been charged with drug possession and “relieved of his police powers,” according to the Chicago Police Department.
Officer Antrinius Andrews, 38, was arrested early Friday in the 5100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bail for Andrews was set at $10,000.
Ex-priest, who left after sex abuse accusations, settlements, not among 451 predatory clergy Kwame Raoul’s investigation turned up
Judge silences, scolds attorney for Berrios relative who faces trial Monday for bribing state lawmaker
The Latest
The annual festival kicked off Saturday in Millennium Park.
Federal authorities said Brandon Hanahan spent months soliciting and receiving nude photos from minors and continued after police searched his home and found child pornography.
The music superstar held more than 60,000 fans in the palm of her hand during her Friday night concert in Chicago.
They were outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone passing in a dark-colored sedan shot and hit them, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Michael Porter, 58, was convicted id recording boys in Chicago-area YMCAs and possessing nearly 100,000 pictures and videos of child pornography.