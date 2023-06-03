Chicago police officer ‘relieved of police powers’ after being charged with drug possession
Officer Antrinius Andrews was arrested early Friday morning and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Chicago police officer was “relieved of his police powers” after he was charged with drug possession, according to authorities.
Officer Antrinius Andrews, 38, was arrested early Friday morning in the 5100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
The case was open with the Bureau of Internal Affairs.
