Boy, 16, shot in Chicago Lawn

A teenage boy was shot and wounded early Friday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 2:40 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, then saw someone flee the area in a black car, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the right knee and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

