The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 30, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

40 years in prison for man convicted of killing ‘Chicago Fire’ staffer

Jonathan Owens, 34, was sentenced Thursday by Cook County Judge Steven Rosenblum.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE 40 years in prison for man convicted of killing ‘Chicago Fire’ staffer
David Chikerotis (left) with his father, retired Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Steve Chikerotis, on the set of “Chicago Fire.”

David Chikerotis (left) with his father, retired Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Steve Chikerotis, on the set of “Chicago Fire.”

Provided

A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the brutal killing of a set designer who worked on the popular “Chicago Fire” television show.

Jonathan Owens, 34, was sentenced Thursday by Cook County Judge Steven Rosenblum, court records show. A jury had convicted him of murder in October for the fatal beating of David Chikerotis.

Chikerotis was severely beatenon March 23, 2019 in an apartment in southwest suburban Evergreen Park, prosecutors said. Officers were called to the 8700 block of South Francisco Avenue for a well-being check and found the 31-year-old Chikerotis. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

From left: Jessica Doherty, Jonathan Owens and Stacy Krisik.

From left: Jessica Doherty, Jonathan Owens and Stacy Krisik.

Evergreen Park police

Chikerotis had been working as a set designer on “Chicago Fire” with his father Steve Chikerotis, a retired deputy district chief with the Chicago Fire Department who was credited with helping create the popular television show and also appeared as an actor on the program.

“Every bone in his face was broken. That’s how many punches and kicks he had taken,” Steve Chikerotis told the Sun-Times.

Owens’ then-girlfriend Stacy Krisik and their friend Jessica Doherty were also charged in the beating. Krisik pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to court records. Doherty pleaded guilty to murder in May last year and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Related

Next Up In Crime
Man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing five women he met on Snapchat
Police training firm linked to ex-top cop got $2 million weeks after deal was terminated by his replacement
Woman stabbed in Grant Park thanks fellow skateboarders for ‘working to make sure I didn’t die’
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near Barack Obama’s Washington home
Boy, 16, shot in Chicago Lawn
Judge’s ‘people like you’ tirade on Chicago violence didn’t cross the line, appeals court rules
The Latest
Coby White
Sports Saturday
Bulls start free agency period by agreeing to keep Coby White
With admittedly “a lot of work to do” this offseason, executive Arturas Karnisovas started Friday’s free agency off by keeping Coby White a Bull with a three-year deal.
By Joe Cowley
 
Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side of Chicago
Crime
Man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing five women he met on Snapchat
Kashaun Massey faces aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, armed robbery and robbery charges in the alleged attacks on five women.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying
Columnists
‘He’s always going to rag on you’: NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace on driving for Michael Jordan
Jordan is a co-owner of 23XI Racing, which will have a pair of drivers — Wallace and Tyler Reddick — in Sunday’s Grant Park 220 downtown street race.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown speaks to a class of 40 new recruits of the Chicago Police Department Recruit Academy, the first batch of recruits since training was halted in March due to COVID-19, on their first day at the Chicago Police Training Division in the Near West Side Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, 2020.
Crime
Police training firm linked to ex-top cop got $2 million weeks after deal was terminated by his replacement
The check to Professional Law Enforcement Training was larger than all the previous payments to the company combined. The department wouldn’t explain it.
By Tom Schuba
 
70907479382__9185D1F1_2185_4400_8472_6B7A12FA6164_preview.JPG
News
Woman stabbed in Grant Park thanks fellow skateboarders for ‘working to make sure I didn’t die’
Zoey Wolfe was stabbed in the chest while skateboarding with friends Saturday evening.
By Sophie Sherry
 