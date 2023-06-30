40 years in prison for man convicted of killing ‘Chicago Fire’ staffer

A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the brutal killing of a set designer who worked on the popular “Chicago Fire” television show.

Jonathan Owens, 34, was sentenced Thursday by Cook County Judge Steven Rosenblum, court records show. A jury had convicted him of murder in October for the fatal beating of David Chikerotis.

Chikerotis was severely beatenon March 23, 2019 in an apartment in southwest suburban Evergreen Park, prosecutors said. Officers were called to the 8700 block of South Francisco Avenue for a well-being check and found the 31-year-old Chikerotis. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

From left: Jessica Doherty, Jonathan Owens and Stacy Krisik. Evergreen Park police

Chikerotis had been working as a set designer on “Chicago Fire” with his father Steve Chikerotis, a retired deputy district chief with the Chicago Fire Department who was credited with helping create the popular television show and also appeared as an actor on the program.

“Every bone in his face was broken. That’s how many punches and kicks he had taken,” Steve Chikerotis told the Sun-Times.

Owens’ then-girlfriend Stacy Krisik and their friend Jessica Doherty were also charged in the beating. Krisik pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to court records. Doherty pleaded guilty to murder in May last year and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.