Man fatally shot on front porch in Chatham

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in front of a home in Chatham.
Officers responding to a report of a person shot found the man, 40, lying on a porch about 11:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
