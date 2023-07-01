The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Man killed in West Englewood shooting

The man was shot in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue Friday night, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man is dead after being shot in West Englewood Friday night, police said.

Andre Barker, 43, was in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue when he was shot multiple times around 8:30 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

The incident was the second fatal shooting of the day in West Englewood. A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the 7000 block of South Justine Street in the southern part of the neighborhood less than four hours earlier, Chicago police said.

