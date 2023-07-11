Girl, 16, fatally shot in Austin

A girl was shot and killed during an argument in the Austin neighborhood Tuesday evening, police said.

The girl, 16, fought with a man before he shot at her shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Washington Boulevard, striking her in the eye, police said. The suspect fled the scene.

The girl, who police initially said was 14, was taken to Loretto Hospital, where she was pronounced dead after arriving in critical condition.

She was also seen with a gun, a witness told police.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

The girl is the second teen fatally shot in the city in as many days. A 16-year-old girl was killed and a woman wounded in South Shore on Monday, police said.