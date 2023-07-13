The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 14, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Boyfriend charged with murder after woman fatally shot inside Evergreen Park Mariano’s

A license plate reader picked up Armoni Henry’s red Ford Focus in the 1000 block of West Hollywood Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood after authorities had flashed a message that it was wanted in the death of Jailene Flores, 21.

By  Mary Norkol and Rosemary Sobol
 Updated  
SHARE Boyfriend charged with murder after woman fatally shot inside Evergreen Park Mariano’s
Crime scene tape. File photo.

Sun-Times file

Murder charges have been filed against a man who was tracked down on Chicago’s North Side less than an hour after police say he shot and killed his girlfriend at a Mariano’s in Evergreen Park where she worked.

Armoni Henry, 44, is accused of entering the store shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday and shooting Jailene Flores, 21, inside a storage room, according to Evergreen Park Police Chief Michael Saunders.

A license plate reader picked up Henry’s red Ford Focus in the 1000 block of West Hollywood Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood after authorities had flashed a message that it was wanted in the death of Flores, according to a police report.

Henry pulled over in the 1300 block of West Thorndale Avenue but it hit the front bumper of an unmarked police car, according to a police report. Henry was arrested and police found a loaded 9mm gun in his right pants pocket, the report said. 

Saunders said Henry had previously confronted Flores.

“This victim was a previous employee at the Amazon store in Oak Lawn and had left there,” Saunders said. “Had an incident over there with this individual, the suspect, and left that store and began employment over here.”

Henry had been arrested last year in Evergreen Park when he was found with a loaded gun in his car but had no firearm owners identification card, according to court records. He was charged with unlawful possession of a gun and resisting arrest after he refused to be handcuffed by officers.

The charges were dropped months later.

Surveillance video inside the Mariano’s store Flores walking away from her boyfriend, according to Evergreen Park Police Chief Michael Saunders. She was then shot multiple times around 9:15 a.m. and found dead inside a storage room, Saunders said.

Henry was scheduled to appear Friday at the Bridgeview Courthouse for a bond hearing on the murder charges.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally stabbed near Uptown baseball diamond
Bullet shatters Englewood home, grazing 13-year-old girl inside
On-duty Gary K-9 officer fatally shot; suspect in custody
Man shot leaving Orange Line station in New City; 1 held
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
Man shot, several people robbed in Bucktown
The Latest
2023 Naismith Hall Of Fame Press Conference
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Dwyane Wade officially joins Sky ownership
“It’s official! This is for the home team — literally. I know the home team will make you feel some type of Wade.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Justin Vernon and the rest of Bon Iver headline Pitchfork Music Festival on July 23.
Music
Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: 10 acts you don’t want to miss
Leikeli47, Bon Iver, Ric Wilson and Black Eagle Scout are among the acts to catch at this year’s music extravaganza in Union Park.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot
City Hall
Lori Lightfoot, Jim Gardiner accused of ethics violations that could trigger fines
As the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ-FM Radio reported, the Lightfoot reelection campaign sent more than 9,900 emails to CPS and City Colleges staff over a period of months.
By Fran Spielman
 
merlin_112421694.jpg
ComEd bribery trial
Former ComEd CEO says her bribery conviction shouldn’t lead to sanctions against her law license
Anne Pramaggiore was found guilty of bribing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Now she’s fighting to keep her law license.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago
 
David Feiner, Albany Park Theater Project’s co-executive director and co-director of Port of Entry, smiles aftrer a media tour of the set of Port of Entry at 3547 W. Montrose Ave. in the Albany Park neighborhood, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Port of Entry is an immersive theater experience in a renovated 1929 warehouse by the Albany Park Theater Project and Third Rail Projects about the lives of immigrants. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Immigration
In ‘Port of Entry,’ stories of Albany Park’s immigrant community takes centerstage
The Albany Park Theater Project and Third Rail Projects have transformed a Northwest Side commercial building to tell the stories of four immigrant families creating a community in Albany Park.
By Elvia Malagón
 