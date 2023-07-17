Bolingbrook man takes own life after accidentally killing wife while cleaning gun, police say

A Bolingbrook man took his own life after he accidentally shot and killed his wife while cleaning a handgun over the weekend, according to police.

Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Dalton Lane for a report of gunfire around 5:45 p.m. Saturday and, while en route, were told two people may have been shot, police said in a statement.

Simeon S. Hendrickson, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife, Laurie J. Hendrickson, 60, was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

“The preliminary investigation has indicated Simeon S. Hendrickson was working on one of his handguns in his residence when it accidentally discharged and the round struck his wife, Laurie J. Hendrickson,” police said. “Simeon Hendrickson then took his own life with the handgun.”

Police released no other details.

