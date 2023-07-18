The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Gunman shot by Joliet police dies

Responding to a report of shots fired, officers saw a man walking with a handgun and shot him Monday evening. He was pronounced dead Tuesday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has died a day after he was shot by police in Joliet following a report of a shooting, officials said.

About 5 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue, where they saw a man walking with a handgun, Joliet police said.

Officers shot the man, then rendered aid to him before he was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, police said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead Tuesday evening, officials said.

A handgun was found at the scene where the man was shot, police said.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.

