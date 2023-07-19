The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Man, 2 teens wounded in Near West Side shooting

They were standing near a sidewalk in the United Center neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two teenage boys and a man were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the United Center neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Shortly before 4 p.m., they were standing near a sidewalk in the 100 block of North Oakley when they were struck by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

The youngest teen, 16, was struck in the buttocks and chest. The older teen, 17, was struck in the thigh. The man, 52, was struck in the armpit area, police said.

All three were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed on fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

