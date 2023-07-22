Man killed, another wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
Someone fired shots into a group of people gathered at a corner in the 7900 block of South Marshfield Avenue, fatally wounding a man and leaving another in serious condition.
A man was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
About 1 a.m., someone opened fire on a group gathered in the 7900 block of South Marshfield, according to Chicago police.
A 40-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and left arm. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.
Another man, 41, was shot in the torso and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
