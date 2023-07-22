The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 13, grazed by bullet while riding bike in South Shore

The boy was in the 1900 block of East 67th Street when someone fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday in Chinatown, police said.

Sun-Times file

A boy was grazed by a bullet while riding his bike Saturday evening in South Shore, police said.

Around 5 p.m., someone in a red Hyundai fired shots while the boy, 13, was riding in the 1900 block of East 67th Street, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

