Boy, 13, grazed by bullet while riding bike in South Shore

A boy was grazed by a bullet while riding his bike Saturday evening in South Shore, police said.
Around 5 p.m., someone in a red Hyundai fired shots while the boy, 13, was riding in the 1900 block of East 67th Street, according to Chicago police.
The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Deeper, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Vagabon kick off Day 2 of Pitchfork amid weather delays, set cancellations
Weather issues wreaked havoc with the schedule at Day 2 of the festival in Union Park.
But White Sox first baseman still sore, wearing walking boot after hitting foul ball off left foot
White Sox looking to even series against AL Central leaders
Organizers told fans to stay tuned for updated set times as the festival resumed following a weather evacuation.
Michael Toomin, retired Cook County judge known for high-profile cases, fight with Democratic Party, dead at 85
Chicago gang boss Jeff Fort. Chicago Outfit hitman Harry Aleman. Daley nephew Richard J. “R.J.” Vanecko. Actor Jussie Smollett. These were among Toomin’s big cases.