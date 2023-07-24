Chicago police investigating shooting of transgender woman in Fuller Park as possible hate crime
The woman was shot in the arm in the 200 block of West Root Street last week.
Chicago police are investigating the shooting of a transgender woman in the Fuller Park on the South Side as a possible hate crime.
The woman, 28, was grazed in the arm after the gunman yelled a homophobic slur about 5:15 p.m. last Thursday in the 200 block of West Root Street, police said.
“You’re a disgrace,” the attacker yelled, ridiculing her for wearing a dress, according to a police report. The gunman then shot her in the right forearm.
Paramedics treated the wound on the scene, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
Police have circulated an alert among officers with pictures of the attacker, who is described as “considered armed and dangerous.”
The Latest
Instagram’s multimillion payout to Illinois is proof that biometric surveillance has grown more sophisticated and pervasive, threatening privacy and civil rights.
Andrea Gurke caught and released a personal-best muskie while fishing with her father Bob at Lake Galena.
The women were with a large group of people in the 200 block of East Ontario Street when someone they knew attacked them with a broken glass bottle, police said.
Brandon Sanders, of West Ridge, has only been charged with one of the murders as detectives scrutinize his background, which includes an arrest in Montana for allegedly pushing his wife into sex work.
Infatuated player knows any courtship off the court would be wrong but still can’t stop thinking about the beautiful and friendly woman.