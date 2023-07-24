The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 24, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago police investigating shooting of transgender woman in Fuller Park as possible hate crime

The woman was shot in the arm in the 200 block of West Root Street last week.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
Chicago police are investigating the shooting of a transgender woman in the Fuller Park on the South Side as a possible hate crime.

The woman, 28, was grazed in the arm after the gunman yelled a homophobic slur about 5:15 p.m. last Thursday in the 200 block of West Root Street, police said. 

“You’re a disgrace,” the attacker yelled, ridiculing her for wearing a dress, according to a police report. The gunman then shot her in the right forearm.

Paramedics treated the wound on the scene, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Police have circulated an alert among officers with pictures of the attacker, who is described as “considered armed and dangerous.”


