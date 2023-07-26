The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Man shot, struck by car in Chatham dies

A man was standing in a parking lot Wednesday when multiple people got out of an SUV and began shooting, then hit the man with their car as they fled the scene.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 36-year-old man was killed in a South Shore shooting Saturday afternoon, police said.

Sun-Times file

A man who was shot and then struck by a car driven by the shooting suspects Wednesday in Chatham has died.

The 31-year-old was standing in a parking lot about 4:10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South State Street when someone drove up in a dark SUV and several people got out of the car and began shooting, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.

The man was then hit by the SUV as the suspects fled the scene, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

