Man shot, struck by car in Chatham dies

A man who was shot and then struck by a car driven by the shooting suspects Wednesday in Chatham has died.
The 31-year-old was standing in a parking lot about 4:10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South State Street when someone drove up in a dark SUV and several people got out of the car and began shooting, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.
The man was then hit by the SUV as the suspects fled the scene, police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
No prison for man who admitted buying gun used to kill Jaslyn Adams, 7, at West Side McDonald’s drive-thru
Former CPD official accuses top cop of retaliating against her after she headed investigation that led to his suspension
69-year-old matriarch killed in hit-and-run near her Uptown home. ‘She had a good heart ... it was stripped away from us.’
State Supreme Court rules man who pleaded guilty to murder he didn’t commit can get certificate of innocence
The Latest
Urban Prep Academies, the once-lauded charter school that caters to Black male students, got the go-ahead to continue operating its two campuses for the upcoming school year after a judge rejected Chicago Public Schools’ plans for a takeover.
No prison for man who admitted buying gun used to kill Jaslyn Adams, 7, at West Side McDonald’s drive-thru
Told of the sentence, Jaslyn’s father said, “I pray that he learns from it. I pray that he understands the severity of what happened and what this situation has done to our family.”
“The group we have, we’re pretty sarcastic, so most of the time we’re joking around when we’re talking about it it,” Seby Zavala said.
Former CPD official accuses top cop of retaliating against her after she headed investigation that led to his suspension
Tina Skahill tendered her resignation as the department’s reform chief on May 29, writing that she was stepping down “due to retaliation.” Details of her allegation remained unknown until now.
Owner that bought General Iron says city should be forced to issue an operating permit.