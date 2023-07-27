The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Boy, 16, charged with gunning down older teen in North Lawndale

Kaleb Wilson was one of three gunmen responsible for killing 19-year-old Terrance Foster on Tuesday just steps from the victim’s grandmother’s home in the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue, prosecutors said.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
A 16-year-old boy is facing a murder charge as an adult after being taken into custody while allegedly fleeing a shooting earlier this week in North Lawndale.

Kaleb Wilson was one of three gunmen responsible for killing 19-year-old Terrance Foster on Tuesday just steps from the victim’s grandmother’s home in the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue, Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday.

A surveillance camera was recording just before 3 p.m. that day as Foster rode his bike to his grandmother’s house and into her backyard while a black SUV pulled up out front, prosecutors said.

Three people, including Wilson, got out of the SUV armed with handguns and a rifle and began firing at Foster as he tried to run, prosecutors said. Foster was struck multiple times and died.

Wilson was seen in the video wearing a mask, but also a distinctive sweatshirt and blue jeans with a unique fade, prosecutors said. The gunmen fled in the SUV but “were later spotted” by responding officers as they tried to run away on foot less than seven minutes after the shooting.

An officer pursed Wilson and he was taken into custody in the backyard of a home, prosecutors said. Wilson was on probation in juvenile court for an armed robbery.

An assistant public defender said Wilson followed all the rules his juvenile court judge had set for him, including following his curfew and attending school, and said he would do the same if allowed a bond in the latest case.

Judge Mary Marubio ordered Wilson held without bail and set his next court date for Aug. 16.

