The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man, 61, fatally shot in Little Village

The shooting happened late Friday in the 2600 block of West Luther.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man, 61, fatally shot in Little Village
Crime scene tape. File photo.

A 61-year-old man was fatally shot late Friday in Little Village.

Sun-Times file

A 61-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

About 10:20 p.m., Jeronimo Lenin got into a fight with someone in the 2600 block of West Luther when they both pulled out guns, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The other person shot Lenin in the head, authorities said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

No one was in custody early Saturday.

Next Up In Crime
Judge accepts guilty plea from Chicago rap star G Herbo for using stolen credit card info
Man shot to death in Englewood
Man fatally stabbed during argument in Humboldt Park; 1 in custody
Appeals court upholds long sentence for former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, saying it was a ‘reasonable’ way to deter corruption
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Lincoln Park identified in surveillance photo
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
The Latest
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Trade talk for Bulls guard Zach LaVine has quieted ... but give it time
While multiple reports - including the Sun-Times - have indicated that LaVine was the subject of trade talks in February and again this summer, an astronomical asking price has kept that from happening. That doesn’t mean the Bulls won’t revisit moving him this season.
By Joe Cowley
 
20230610_Frank_Klopas__1_.jpg
Chicago Fire
Could Frank Klopas return as Fire coach next year?
When Klopas was tabbed to replace the sacked Ezra Hendrickson, most assumed he would lead the Fire for the rest of the season before a new coach was hired.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox, Game 3
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Traders and traitors
It’s that time of year when fans’ favorite players are shipped out and don another team’s uniform — call it a clothes encounter.
By Bill Chuck
 
Dennis Rhinevault
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: This Vegas gambler is generous to a ’Vault
Successful bettor and Chicago native Demos Rhinevault shares strategies on how to cash in on baseball.
By Rob Miech
 
Late Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz holds the Stanley Cup.
Blackhawks
Looking back at Rocky Wirtz’s legacy as conductor of Blackhawks’ late-2000s turnaround
Wirtz spent 16 years as Hawks chairman before his abrupt death Tuesday, but the decisions he made within his first three years — which changed the Hawks from dysfunctional to dominant — stand out as his finest.
By Ben Pope
 