Man, 61, fatally shot in Little Village

A 61-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

About 10:20 p.m., Jeronimo Lenin got into a fight with someone in the 2600 block of West Luther when they both pulled out guns, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The other person shot Lenin in the head, authorities said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

No one was in custody early Saturday.