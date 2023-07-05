Man fatally shot while crossing street in Garfield Park

A man was found shot to death early Wednesday in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A witness told police the man, 24, was crossing the street around 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of South Lawndale Avenue when several people shot at him and fled, Chicago police said.

Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

