The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Up to $50,000 reward is offered for information leading to arrest in armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Beverly

The suspect was described as a Black male, wearing dark clothing and a face covering, officials said. He fled on foot westbound on West 99th Street, authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Up to $50,000 reward is offered for information leading to arrest in armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Beverly
USPIS_Suspect.png

Officials were looking for a suspect who robbed a USPS mail carrier June 23, 2023, on the South Side.

Provided

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Beverly on the South Side.

The robbery occurred on the afternoon of June 23 near the intersection of South Seeley Avenue and West 99th Street, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

The suspect was described as a Black male, wearing dark clothing and a face covering, officials said. He fled on foot westbound on West 99th Street, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call USPIS at (877) 876-2455.

Next Up In Crime
Police should have dispersed Englewood gathering hours before 5 were shot, man beaten, Chicago’s top cop says
73 people shot, 11 fatally, over July Fourth weekend in Chicago that began and ended with mass attacks
Concealed carry holder shoots robber who pulled gun on him and 2 other men in West Ridge, police say
Man fatally shot while crossing street in Garfield Park
Girl, 14, struck by gunfire in Roseland
Man killed, another wounded in West Loop shooting
The Latest
The Threads logo is displayed on a cell phone July 5, 2023 in San Anselmo, California.
Business
Instagram owner Meta looks to target Twitter with rival app called Threads
Threads is billed as a “text-based conversation app” that’s linked to Instagram and teases a Twitter-like microblogging experience.
By Kelvin Chan | AP
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Education
Brandon Johnson replaces most of Chicago Board of Education
The new board will have a different feel than in past years when consultants, lawyers and bankers filled many of the seven seats. Only one of Johnson’s appointees is a lawyer, and she runs a legal aid organization.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZNader Issa, and 1 more
 
White Sox’s Luis Robert Jr. will participate in next week’s All-Star Game Home Run Derby.
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. to participate in Home Run Derby
The center fielder is participating in his first All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A judge’s gavel
La Voz Chicago
Acusan a un padre de La Villita de asesinar a su esposa e hija
José Álvarez, de 67 años, presuntamente mató a tiros a su mujer y a su hija en su casa de La Villita e hirió a su hijo, quien huyó al porche de un vecino.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Protesters outside Illinois state offices at 555 W. Monroe St. on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Protestan los recortes repentinos del gobernador Pritzker al programa de asistencia médica para inmigrantes
Desde que Pritzker anunció los recortes inminentes, los trabajadores de la salud comunitarios lucharon para inscribir a más personas.
By Michael Loria
 