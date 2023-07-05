Up to $50,000 reward is offered for information leading to arrest in armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Beverly

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Beverly on the South Side.

The robbery occurred on the afternoon of June 23 near the intersection of South Seeley Avenue and West 99th Street, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

The suspect was described as a Black male, wearing dark clothing and a face covering, officials said. He fled on foot westbound on West 99th Street, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call USPIS at (877) 876-2455.

