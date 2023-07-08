5 shot in Rogers Park mass shooting

Five people were hurt in a mass shooting in Rogers Park Friday night, police said.
The group of people were near the 1600 block of West Howard Street around 11:40 p.m. when two vehicles approached and started arguing with those on the street, police said. People in both vehicles started shooting, striking five people.
A 37-year-old man, 29-year-old man and woman, and 26-year-old woman were all taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.
The fifth victim, a 36-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the head and declined medical attention at the scene.
No one was in custody as detectives were investigating.
The case has raised questions about why Jose Alvarez still had his gun when he allegedly killed his wife Karina Gonzalez and his daughter Daniela Alvarez just after midnight on July 3.
