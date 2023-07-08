5 shot in Rogers Park mass shooting

Five people were hurt in a mass shooting in Rogers Park Friday night, police said.

The group of people were near the 1600 block of West Howard Street around 11:40 p.m. when two vehicles approached and started arguing with those on the street, police said. People in both vehicles started shooting, striking five people.

A 37-year-old man, 29-year-old man and woman, and 26-year-old woman were all taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

The fifth victim, a 36-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the head and declined medical attention at the scene.

No one was in custody as detectives were investigating.

