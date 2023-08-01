The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Postal worker shot, wounded during attempted robbery on Northwest Side

The postal worker, 52, was in the 3200 block of North Kildare Avenue on Tuesday afternoon when two people approached and tried to rob him, authorities said. He is hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Postal worker shot, wounded during attempted robbery on Northwest Side
Two USPS postal trucks were stolen from in April 2020 on the Far South Side.

USA Today file photo

A United States postal worker was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

The postal worker, 52, was in the 3200 block of North Kildare Avenue when he was approached by two suspects who tried to rob him about 3 p.m., Chicago police said.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

USPS postal inspectors were sent to investigate and urged people to stay away from the area.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
Donald Trump is charged over his efforts to overturn results of 2020 election
Woman killed, man wounded in Near South Side road rage shooting
Man fatally shot in Little Village fought gang members in front of his house, police say
Mom loses daughter in West Side mass shooting, second child to be shot to death: ‘That was my No. 1 fear’
16-year-old girl killed, friend wounded while walking to Englewood party. ‘What can we let our kids do without them getting hurt?’
Boy, 16, wounded in Austin shooting
The Latest
IMG_4982.jpg
Environment
NASA aircraft flies low over Chicago, NW Indiana collecting air quality data
A jet from off Dayton, Ohio, made low-level passes over Chicago, the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana before heading back to Ohio, according to FlightAware.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Wisconsin v Northwestern
College Sports
At Northwestern — aka Cautionary Tale U. — a new investigation launches as football begins
“Northwestern” isn’t just a name on the schedule anymore. It’s also a code word for what not to do.
By Steve Greenberg
 
The Shedd Aquarium will remove the Caribbean Reef tank.
Entertainment and Culture
Shedd Aquarium’s iconic Caribbean Reef habitat to be replaced amid massive renovations project
The 90,000-gallon tank, built in the Shedd’s rotunda in 1971, features a range of ocean life, including Nickel, the beloved rescued green sea turtle.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Sundt.jpg
Washington
Donald Trump is charged over his efforts to overturn results of 2020 election
The case centers on the two months after the November 2020 election in which Trump refused to accept his loss and spread lies that victory was stolen from him. The turmoil led to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021,
By Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
White Sox infielder Jake Burger was traded to the Marlins Tuesday.
White Sox
White Sox trade infielder Jake Burger to Marlins
Burger hit 25 home runs for White Sox to go with a .214/.279/.527 hitting line with an .806 OPS in 88 games.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 