Postal worker shot, wounded during attempted robbery on Northwest Side

A United States postal worker was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

The postal worker, 52, was in the 3200 block of North Kildare Avenue when he was approached by two suspects who tried to rob him about 3 p.m., Chicago police said.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Postal Inspectors are responding to 3200 block of N Kildare, #Chicago, IL 60641. Confirmed shooting of a #USPS letter carrier. Please avoid the area. @USPISpressroom https://t.co/XlgNrQ7QYh — USPIS - Chicago (@USPIS_CHI) August 1, 2023

USPS postal inspectors were sent to investigate and urged people to stay away from the area.

No arrests were made.