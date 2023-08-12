The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Mac store robbed on Magnificent Mile

Police said the glass window to the front door was smashed and merchandise was stolen by a group of robbers.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Filephoto.png

Police responded Saturday morning to a robbery at the Mac store on the Magnificent Mile.

Sun-Times file

The Mac cosmetics store on the Magnificent Mile in the Loop was robbed Saturday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., a group of robbers smashed through the glass door of the store in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue before stealing merchandise and fleeing, according to Chicago police.

No injuries were reported. Police were investigating.

