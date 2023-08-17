Man shot 6 times in Garfield Park area dies: police

A man was found dead in an alley after being shot in the Garfield Park neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said.
The man, who police estimate was in his 40s, was in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street shortly after 10:20 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
Police responding to shots fired found the unidentified man in an alley at the Wilcox address, suffering from six gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital but later pronounced dead there, police said.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
