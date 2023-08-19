Man shot during fight on North Side

A man was wounded during an exchange of gunfire Friday night near the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.
The 35-year-old was arguing with someone who was in a gray sedan around 11:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Hoyne, Chicago police said.
The person in the car approached the man, then they both pulled out handguns and began firing, police said.
The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.
No one was in custody.
