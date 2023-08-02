The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Man fatally shot sitting in West Garfield Park vehicle

The man, 33, was sitting in a vehicle about 9:20 a.m. in the 300 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when an SUV approached and at least one person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A man was shot and killed Aug. 2, 2023 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

It happened about 9:20 a.m. when an SUV approached a 33-year-old man who was in a vehicle jn the 300 block of North Kilbourn Avenue 33, police said.

At least one person the SUV inside opened fire, hitting him in in the head, neck and body, police said. He was dead at the scene.

The SUV took off in an unknown direction, officials said.

No one was in custody.

