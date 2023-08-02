Man fatally shot sitting in West Garfield Park vehicle
The man, 33, was sitting in a vehicle about 9:20 a.m. in the 300 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when an SUV approached and at least one person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The SUV took off in an unknown direction, officials said.
No one was in custody.
