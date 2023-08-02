Man fatally shot sitting in West Garfield Park vehicle

A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

It happened about 9:20 a.m. when an SUV approached a 33-year-old man who was in a vehicle jn the 300 block of North Kilbourn Avenue 33, police said.

At least one person the SUV inside opened fire, hitting him in in the head, neck and body, police said. He was dead at the scene.

The SUV took off in an unknown direction, officials said.

No one was in custody.

