Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Reward offered in armed robbery of mail carrier in Berwyn

Two suspects in a stolen Toyota held up a mail carrier about 10:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Home Avenue, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Unique Clay, a mother of three, is the first active letter carrier in Chicago to die of COVID-19, according to the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Adobe Stock Photo

The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest after an armed robbery of a mail carrier Wednesday in west suburban Berwyn.

The incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Home Avenue, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Suspects were driving a stolen silver-colored Toyota Highlander, USPIS said. One suspect was described as a man in his early 20s and around 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and a white face mask.

They fled with the letter carrier’s mail bag.

The other suspect was described as a male wearing a dark-colored hooded shirt. Both were considered armed and dangerous, USPIS said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the postal service at (877) 876-2455.

Robberies of mail carriers have tripled in the last three years.

On Monday, a mail carrier in Chicago was shot during an attempted robbery in Kilbourn Park on the Northwest Side. Minutes later, another carrier was robbed about three miles away in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Criminals target letter carriers for their master keys that unlock mailboxes throughout a ZIP code. With those keys, they can steal mail, allowing them to wash and rewrite checks, or sell the keys to other criminals.

