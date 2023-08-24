The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot outside North Lawndale laundromat

The man, 24, was in the 3900 block of West Cermak Road when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Media Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A Riverdale man was shot and killed in the North Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday, police said.

Aaron G. Bynum, 24, was in a parking lot outside Sunshine Coin & Laundry in the 3900 block of West Cermak Road when four men in a car approached just after midnight, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. One of the men fired, striking Bynum.

Bynum, of the 13800 block of South Wabash Avenue in the village of Riverdale, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and face. He was pronounced dead at 12:13 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

Earlier, police said Bynum was 22.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

