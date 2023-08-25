The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 25, 2023
10 charged after federal drug trafficking investigations target operations allegedly affiliated with Gangsters Disciples

Kevin Ware, a 49-year-old Chicago resident, is alleged to have been at the helm of the trafficking organization. A criminal complaint states the group was working with the Gangsters Disciples, a Chicago street gang.

By  Violet Miller
   
Bags of fentanyl-laced heroin.

U.S. Attorney’s Office

A Chicago man and nine others were charged after the conclusion of a years-long federal drug trafficking investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl-laced heroin and other drugs on the South Side.

Also charged were Christopher Ware, 45; Brandan Allen, 31; Ricky Williams, 37; Darrel Brooks, 51 and Ernest Rowlette, 49, all of Chicago, as well as Leroy Presley, 49, of Riverdale.

Prosecutors allege a property in West Pullman was used as a “stash house” for drugs and cash, while members of the organization would work shifts on shared phones to conduct drug deals. 

Undercover officers or police confidants bought from Ware’s organization on at least 44 occasions, including from several of his codefendants.

Ware was also charged in a second federal drug case with Chicago residents Michael Pearson, 49, and Jamie Pearson, 46, for operating a similar drug operation.

During one deal, in which police confidants were buying from Michael Pearson, he told Ware he didn’t have enough to sell to one confidant because another had bought up what he had. Ware then showed up and handed off more drugs to Michael Pearson, who sold 30 of the 39 bags of the substance Ware dropped off to the second confidant, according to court documents. A DEA lab test later confirmed the bags contained a mixture of fentanyl and heroin.

In a July 2021 deal, both Pearsons sold nearly 50 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin to a police confidant, according to a criminal complaint.

Reginald Allen, 22, Chicago, was charged in a third complaint for distributing fentanyl-laced heroin on Chicago’s South Side several times between 2021 and 2022. Allen is alleged to have sold more than 100 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin to police confidants between November 2021 and March 2022.

Most of the defendants were arrested Tuesday, the same day several search warrants were executed, according to prosecutors.

