Sunday, August 27, 2023
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old boy shot at park in South Shore

The boy was shot in the foot and was in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was shot at a park Sunday in South Shore, police said.

The boy was at a park in the 1900 block of East 76th Street when he heard shots and felt pain just before 7:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

No arrests were reported.

