15-year-old boy shot at park in South Shore

A 15-year-old boy was shot at a park Sunday in South Shore, police said.
The boy was at a park in the 1900 block of East 76th Street when he heard shots and felt pain just before 7:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
Wheeler Parker, minister of a suburban Argo church, talks about Emmett Till’s 1955 lynching and brutal murder by white supremacists in Mississippi — and what triggered it.
In cutting P.J. Walker and Alex Leatherwood, he proved that they wouldn’t let money get in the way of the what he felt was the right decision — even if it was fixing a problem of the Bears’ own making.
The victory moved the Sky 1 1/2 games behind the Sparks in the battle for eighth and final playoff spot and added to the importance of the matchup between the teams Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Biles, now a 26-year-old newlywed considered perhaps the greatest of all time, posted an all-around two-day total of 118.40, four points clear of runner-up Shilese Jones.
Settling immigrants is A) an enormous strain; B) a smart investment in Chicago’s future; or C) both.