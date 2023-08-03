Security guard shoots, kills man in South Shore
Two men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and started shooting. A nearby security guard drew his own gun and opened fire, killing the gunman, police said.
A security guard fatally shot a man Thursday afternoon while trying to break up a fight outside a retail store in South Shore, Chicago police said.
Just before 3 p.m., a man, 25, was arguing with another man, 22, in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when one of the men drew a gun and started shooting, police said. A security guard working at a retail store nearby then pulled out his own gun and fired shots, striking the 25-year-old.
The gunman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced, police said.
The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No other details were immediately known.
Homicides, shootings in July down compared with last year; 60% of carjacking arrests are juveniles, police say
Man fatally shot in Little Village fought gang members in front of his house; alderman calls it ‘incredibly tragic’
The Latest
Preservationists say the designation would save St. Adalbert Church from being demolished by the Archdiocese of Chicago, which closed the church in 2019. The hearing is on Monday.
Highly anticipated Day 1 acts to come include Carly Rae Jepsen and Portugal. The Man along with headliners Billie Eilish and Karol G.
‘Now what are her babies to do, without their mom,’ the boy’s godparent, Barbara Love, wrote on a GoFundMe page. ‘There was not a day that went by, that I didn’t receive a call, text, video or picture of her babies, my GOD children.’
Homicides, shootings in July down compared with last year; 60% of carjacking arrests are juveniles, police say
According to CPD, 59 people were killed across Chicago in July, nearly 12% lower than last year. The number of people shot in July compared to last year fell from 441 to 352.
Cast is up to the demands of electrifying musical about the torment of mental illness and the often cruelly fickle nature of recovery.