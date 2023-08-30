Man, 21, fatally shot in Roseland Monday

A man was found shot to death Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.
Officers responding to a report of gunfire about 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 110th Street found the man, 21, with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and arm, Chicago police said.
He was dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were reported.
