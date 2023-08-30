The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man, 21, fatally shot in Roseland Monday

Officers responding to a report of gunfire about 9:30 p.m. found the man with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and arm.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man, 21, fatally shot in Roseland Monday
An evidence marker.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire about 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 110th Street found the man, 21, with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and arm, Chicago police said.

He was dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
8-year-old escapes attempted kidnapper in Lincoln Square
Man hospitalized after shooting himself during argument in South Shore
They heard a loud pop, discovered a scrape wound, then saw blood by another White Sox fan: ‘Oh s—-, what the f—- happened?’
Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make
13-year-old boy shot in Fuller Park
Felony charges dropped against man found with guns at Chicago hotel — 2 years after Lightfoot, top cop suggested he planned mass attack
The Latest
Two home burglaries were reported in Little Village between March 8 and 11, 2020.
Crime
8-year-old escapes attempted kidnapper in Lincoln Square
The boy was walking with his guardian when a driver pulled up and grabbed his arm. The boy hit him and broke free.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Nearly half of the country’s bank patrons are concerned about the safety of their money placed in accounts at financial institutions following the collapse of Silicon Valley and Signature banks, a Gallup poll released in May revealed. Those worries are likely to intensify if banks fail to provide an adequate safety net to prevent wire transfer fraud.
Editorials
Banks should ensure wire transfer fraud isn’t easy money
No one needs to physically rob a bank at gunpoint anymore when he or she can impersonate a fraud prevention specialist and sweet talk bank customers into handing over their life savings.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The National Association of Realtors building, located at 430 N. Michigan Ave, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Editorials
A reckoning, we hope, at the National Association of Realtors
There is a shakeup in leadership at the Chicago-based National Association of Realtors, and we’d say it’s way overdue.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should I warn daughter that her weight gain threatens her life?
Mom worries the woman won’t live 10 more years but fears speaking up will ruin their relationship.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Teens Josie (Ayo Edebiri, left) and PJ (Rachel Sennott) decide starting a fight club will help their love lives in “Bottoms.”
Movies and TV
Hilarious ‘Bottoms’ subverts the high school comedy conventions
Story of awkward gay girls trying to score has an edgy, cheerfully warped sense of humor
By Richard Roeper
 