The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

1 killed, 1 wounded in East Side shooting

Two men were shot in the 10400 block of South Avenue N, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 1 wounded in East Side shooting
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A man is dead and another wounded after they were both shot in the city’s East Side neighborhood early Sunday, police said.

Police found the men, 18 and 20, in the 10400 block of South Avenue N around 12:15 a.m. The 20-year-old suffered seven gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Douglas
Girl, 8, fatally shot in Portage Park, police say shooter wounded in struggle over gun
Man shot in exchange of gunfire with officer in South Shore: Police
Oak Forest man sold machine gun conversion ‘switches’ to undercover agent: feds
14-year-old boy critically wounded in West Side shooting
Man fatally shot in Roseland
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Douglas
The man was in the 2900 block of South State Street when he was shot and killed, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Megan Rapinoe and Kristie Mewis embrace after the United States was eliminated from the Women’s World Cup by Sweden.
Soccer
U.S. ousted from Women’s World Cup by Sweden on penalty kicks
The United States, which has a record four World Cup titles overall and was trying to win an unprecedented third consecutive tile, was eliminated in the Round of 16 for the first time in team history.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
A wild turkey with poults at Starved Rock State Park in early July. Credit: John Cuculich
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Turkey poults, record alligator gar, joy of Fox River & sleeping daughter
Turkey poults at Starved Rock State Park, remembering the joy of wading the Fox River with a sleeping daughter and the world record alligator gar are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Man demands apologies from father and brother, makes mom the middleman
Son threatens to stop visiting unless she gets his dad, a recovering alcoholic, and his sibling to say they’re sorry for their past behavior.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Police tape.
Crime
Girl, 8, fatally shot in Portage Park, police say shooter wounded in struggle over gun
The police said a man approached a group that included the girl and shot her in the head, then was shot in the face in a struggle over the weapon.
By Mary Norkol
 