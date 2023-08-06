1 killed, 1 wounded in East Side shooting

A man is dead and another wounded after they were both shot in the city’s East Side neighborhood early Sunday, police said.

Police found the men, 18 and 20, in the 10400 block of South Avenue N around 12:15 a.m. The 20-year-old suffered seven gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.

