Man fatally shot in Douglas

A man was shot and killed in Douglas Sunday morning, police said.
Jeremy Jacobs, 19, was in an argument with someone inside a building in the 2900 block of South State Street when the person fired shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
