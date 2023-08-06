Man shot and killed in Englewood

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Englewood.
The 52-year-old was in the 7100 block of South May Street just after 1 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
