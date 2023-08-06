The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man shot and killed in Englewood

The man, 52, was shot in the head about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of South May Street. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot and killed in Englewood
A teenage boy was shot Oct. 6, 2020, in the 5500 block of West School Street.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Englewood.

The 52-year-old was in the 7100 block of South May Street just after 1 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot, killed in West Pullman
Girl, 8, fatally shot in Portage Park; shooter was wounded in struggle over gun, police say
Man fatally shot in Grand Crossing home
1 killed, 1 wounded in East Side shooting
Man fatally shot in Douglas
Man shot in exchange of gunfire with officer in South Shore: Police
The Latest
Police tape.
Crime
Man shot, killed in West Pullman
The man was in the 12100 block of South Ashland Avenue when he was shot, police said. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Playoff atmosphere takes hold as Cubs beat Braves 6-4. Is it around this team to stay?
Over their last 50 games, the Cubs have scored more runs than any team in the majors. Add that to their strong defense, their improved relief pitching, their emerging running game and enough good vibes to power the team plane.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Flowers are laid at the scene where a girl, 8, was killed on the 3500 block of N Long Ave in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
Crime
Girl, 8, fatally shot in Portage Park; shooter was wounded in struggle over gun, police say
Police say the girl was riding her scooter outside when a neighbor walked up and shot her in the head. Her father witnessed the shooting and tackled the gunman, who was wounded when the gun went off. The gunman is in custody.
By Mary Norkol and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
merlin_115062690.jpg
Lollapalooza
Pusha T pushes Lollapalooza crowd to get crazy and get moshing
Rapper honors Chicago, his “home away from home,” with rhymes from Ye and Chief Keef.
By Ambar Colón
 
GEM_11.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Wings’ new partnership with Mavericks an example for other independently owned WNBA franchises
“Hopefully, we opened some eyes to how good it can be and how beneficial it can be for each organization and, most importantly, the community,” Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb said.
By Annie Costabile
 