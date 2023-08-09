Inmate is beaten to death in Cook County Jail

An inmate was beaten to death Tuesday morning inside the hospital wing of Cook County Jail.

Shortly after 9 a.m., jail security responded to a disturbance and found two inmates fighting, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff immediately separated the men and began performing life-saving measures on Johnny Hendrix, 29, the statement said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the statement and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force were investigating.

Hendrix, of Rockford, was taken into custody on Aug. 5 for three outstanding criminal warrants and a charge of criminal trespass to property.

