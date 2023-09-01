Man killed in Brighton Park drive-by shooting

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.
The man, 34, was standing in the back of a house in the 2700 block of West 38th Street when someone inside a red Jeep fired shots around 5:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was struck in the armpit and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests had been made Friday night.
Man acquitted in nearly 30-year-old West Side murder case tied to ex-detective accused of misconduct
The Latest
In the clubhouse before the game, Getz projected optimism and outlined organizational expectations.
Under interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever, the Sky have gone 8-12 with two losing streaks of four games or more.
The history-making sailor who grew up on Chicago’s South Side was the first Black man inducted into the Sailing Hall of Fame, but insisted he was an “ordinary man.”
The Cubs won the first game 6-2 but lost the second 3-2 in a walk-off.
Grifol revealed a level of communication with Chris Getz and Jerry Reinsdorf that would have made him privy to his future for a bit, and for the chairman’s expectation to compete next season not to have caught him flat-footed.