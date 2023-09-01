The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 1, 2023
Man killed in Brighton Park drive-by shooting

The man, 34, was standing in the back of a house in the 2700 block of West 38th Street when someone inside a red Jeep fired shots around 5:30 p.m.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Crime scene tape.

A 34-year-old man was hit by gunfire Friday while standing in the back of a house in the 2700 block of West 38th Street, police said.

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The man, 34, was standing in the back of a house in the 2700 block of West 38th Street when someone inside a red Jeep fired shots around 5:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was struck in the armpit and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests had been made Friday night.

