The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Libraries in Chicago, suburbs receive bomb threats

Libraries in Chicago, Aurora, Addison and Evanston are targeted by threats. The incidents were investigated and deemed unfounded. No one was hurt.

By  Cindy Hernandez and Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Libraries in Chicago, suburbs receive bomb threats
merlin_115831756.jpg

Harold Washington Library, located at 400 S. State St. is one of a few Illinois libraries that received bomb threats, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Libraries in Chicago and surrounding suburbs were closed Tuesday after receiving bomb threats.

An employee at the Harold Washington Library Center, 400 S. State St., received an anonymous email saying that there was a bomb inside the building, Chicago police said. A bomb squad and canine units were sent to do a sweep of the building around 3:50 p.m. but did not find any sign of a threat.

Related

Library patrons were unaware that a threat had been made against the building.

Similar threats were made at libraries in surrounding suburbs.

Officers responded to a call of a bomb threat at the Addison Public Library, 4 Friendship Plaza, about 2 p.m. As a precaution, all village buildings and the library were evacuated and closed to the public. The DuPage County Bomb Squad was called to search the building and determined the threat was unfounded.

Aurora police evacuated all three of the city’s public libraries and shut down surrounding roads after receiving a similar threat through an “online source” just before 3 p.m. The libraries are located in the 100 block of South River Street, the 500 block of South Eola Road and the 200 block of South Constitution Drive.

Related

Around 3:45 p.m., the Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington Ave., also received a bomb threat, and the Cook County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was sent to evacuate the building.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, right, shakes hands with Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, right, shakes hands with Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Lynn Sweet/Sun-Times

The threats came as Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday about the state’s first-in-the-nation ban against bans. The bill was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on June 12.

Next Up In Crime
Universidad de Chicago lanza academia de administración para trabajadores de prevención de la violencia
Jussie Smollett slips into hearing on his appeal of conviction for lying about racist attack
Robberies in Chicago at 6-year high
Trump lawyers seek recusal of judge in D.C. presiding over federal election subversion case
Finance Committee OKs $25 million settlement to two men wrongfully convicted of 1993 murder of IIT hoops star
University of Chicago launches training academy for violence prevention workers: ‘You’re made to make history’
The Latest
cohen__12_.jpg
Bears
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen, out of NFL since ‘20, gets tryout with Panthers
Cohen was the Bears’ top offensive player and an All-Pro punt returner in 2018, but has had brutal injuries.
By Jason Lieser
 
Bailey Sullivan, Chef Di Cucina at Monteverde adds more of the classic bolognese sauce to the pasta bolognese served at her restaurant located at 1020 W. Madison St. in the West Loop
Recipes
Remember that Bolognese ragu from your Italy vacation? Chicago chefs’ recipes, tips will help you make the classic sauce at home
Ragu alla Bolognese is on the menu — both meat and vegan versions.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Over two dozen abortion rights supporters attend a rally outside the South Carolina State House in Columbia, .C., on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled last month to uphold a law banning most abortions except in the earliest weeks of pregnancy. Abortion restrictions in nearby Indiana and states as far away as South Carolina cause a ripple effect in Illinois and other states where the procedure remains legal, abortion rights activists say.
Editorials
As abortions keep rising in Illinois, support for women seeking care is more important than ever
Illinois experienced a 70% increase in abortions this year, the Guttmacher Institute found. Money, volunteers and other support for abortion providers is critical.
By CST Editorial Board
 
White Sox’s Eloy Jimenez hits an RBI infield single off Royals pitcher Brady Singer in the first game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP)
White Sox
Eloy Jimenez’ bat needs a lift
White Sox DH making hard contact but hitting too many ground balls
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screenshot_2023_09_12_at_9.31.40_AM.png
Obituaries
Finley C. Campbell, college professor who fought for racial unity, marched against Nazis in Marquette Park, dead at 88
Finley C. Campbell stood up to neo-Nazis in Chicago, was shot protesting the KKK in Mississippi and firmly believed that multiracial unity was the key to changing the world.
By Mitch Dudek
 