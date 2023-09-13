Suspect in custody after holding person hostage during SWAT standoff in Old Town

A suspect was in custody after he held a person hostage in a home, prompting a SWAT standoff early Wednesday in Old Town on the North Side.

Just before 1 a.m., a SWAT team responded to the 1800 block of North Lincoln Park West for a suspect who was “holding a female against her will” inside a home, Chicago police said.

The incident was domestic and no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody

No charges have been announced.