1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Avondale stabbing
About 10:50 p.m., responding officers found the men in the second floor of an apartment in the 3000 block of North Elston Avenue, Chicago police said.
A man was killed and another critically wounded in a stabbing late Tuesday in an Avondale apartment on the Northwest Side.
One man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with multiple stab wounds to his body and he died there, police said. His name was not released.
Another man, 28, was also stabbed several times and was taken to the same hospital where he was in critical condition, officials said.
Area detectives were investigating.
