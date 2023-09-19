The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Chatham

The man was in the backyard of a home in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue when he was shot in the leg, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot August 1, 2021, in South Shore.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot and killed in Chatham late Monday, police said.

The man, 29, was in the back yard of a building in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue when he was shot just before 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

