Man fatally shot in Chatham

A man was shot and killed in Chatham late Monday, police said.

The man, 29, was in the back yard of a building in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue when he was shot just before 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

