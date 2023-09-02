Man fatally shot following car crash in West Garfield Park
The man crashed into another car in the 3800 block of West Madison Street. A man inside the other car then shot him multiple times, police said.
A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in West Garfield Park following a traffic crash, according to Chicago police.
The man, 30, was driving about 4:20 p.m. when he collided with another car in the 3800 block of West Madison Street, police said. A man inside the other car then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.
The 30-year-old was struck several times and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.
No one was in custody.
