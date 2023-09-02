The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Man fatally shot following car crash in West Garfield Park

The man crashed into another car in the 3800 block of West Madison Street. A man inside the other car then shot him multiple times, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in West Garfield Park following a traffic crash, according to Chicago police.

The man, 30, was driving about 4:20 p.m. when he collided with another car in the 3800 block of West Madison Street, police said. A man inside the other car then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

The 30-year-old was struck several times and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody.

