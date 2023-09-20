Man killed in Grand Crossing shooting Tuesday morning

An 18-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.
The man was outside about 8:10 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue when three male suspects got out of a black Dodge Charger and opened fire, Chicago police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was dead at the scene, police said.
Officers said the suspects jumped back in the car and sped away south.
No arrests were made.
